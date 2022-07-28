Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 28.

Public sector data leaks jump 65% to 178 cases last year, but none severe

All of the incidents were assessed to be of "medium" or "low" severity.

More pain in store for S'pore home buyers, businesses with latest Fed rate hike

That is the message analysts are sounding after the US Federal Reserve hiked its key lending rate.

Malaysia passes Bill to ban party-hopping MPs in bid to stabilise government

Malaysia has seen three governments in over two years, triggered mostly by lawmakers switching parties and allegiances.

New notes for CNY hongbao create annual emissions equal to powering 430 HDB flats

About 100 million pieces of new notes for CNY and other festive periods are issued annually.

Law Society president Adrian Tan says he is battling cancer, will fight 'until the clock runs out'

"I would fight cancer, fight my cases in court, and fight for lawyers as their President, until the clock runs out," he said.

Complaints against home renovation contractors up 28% in first half of 2022

The home renovation industry received the highest number of complaints during this period.

Marcos visits quake-hit areas, promises help, as residents shelter outside

The Philippine president ordered rescue and relief agencies to prioritise the restoration of power and communication lines in affected areas.

Commonwealth Games: S'pore's badminton team on medal hunt

They begin their campaign in the mixed team event on Friday in Birmingham.

Red Lions' last rehearsal of free-fall jump for National Day thrill residents in Ghim Moh, Bishan

This is the third year that the Red Lions are performing their free-fall jumps in the heartland.

Clothes for a cause: Fashion brands embrace social and environmental responsibility

A majority of Singaporeans are more likely to purchase from brands with a strong social conscience, a 2020 study found.

