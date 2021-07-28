Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 28.

Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine could be available in Singapore soon

Several private healthcare groups are taking steps to secure doses of the jab.

Enhanced Covid-19 measures at Jurong, Senoko fishery ports following ongoing outbreak

The measures will be enhanced at three main areas of the ports - the entrance, market place and the unloading area.

4 international companies to set up base in Punggol Digital District, creating about 2,000 jobs

The jobs range from data analysts and solution engineers to artificial intelligence and blockchain developers.

Over 225,000 Covid-19 self-test kits distributed following Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The kits were given to those who had visited places such as Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

9 things about S'pore table tennis player Yu Mengyu, who booked Tokyo Olympics semi-final spot

In 2014, she could not get out of bed for a month due to spinal and shoulder injuries.

130 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 27 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster.

KTV cluster involved fewer than 50 social hostesses with valid work passes: MOM

These work pass holders had been allowed to perform non-hostessing jobs since October last year.

Elderly recalcitrant offender jailed for molesting 2, including child

The man has been in and out of jail since 2018 over multiple counts of molestation.

Blaze breaks out at Geylang Bahru, next to Jalan Besar Town Council office

The affected unit is a dance studio on the second floor of Block 70A Geylang Bahru.

Crush at Thai vaccination centre sparks Covid-19 fears as daily cases hit new high

Many were seen pleading with officials for a jab.

