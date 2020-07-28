Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 28.
Ex-Malaysian PM Najib gets 12 years' jail in 1MDB-linked graft trial
Najib has said that he would file appeals up to the apex Federal Court if the verdict went against him.
Parliament sets out duties and privileges of Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh
Mr Singh will receive an allowance that is double that of an elected MP, or $385,000 a year.
359 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported
The two imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
NDP2020: Public warning system to be sounded at 10.30am on Aug 9 as flag ceremonies take place at 8 locations
The Public Warning System will also be sounded to rally Singaporeans to take part in the moment from their homes.
Competition watchdog seeks feedback on Grab's application to impose platform fee on riders
Grab has applied to charge an extra 32 cents after GST for each ride as a platform fee.
Number of marriages registered continues to decline, more couples divorced in 2019
The number of couples who tied the knot last year hit a nine-year low, with 25,434 marriages registered last year.
Local tours now allowed for groups of up to 10
Other guidelines include limiting tours to a maximum of eight hours and using portable audio systems to communicate with participants.
55 months' jail and lifetime driving ban for driver of Maserati that dragged cop along road for over 100m
Lee Cheng Yan has 59 other pending charges related to matters including unlawful gambling activities.
Tender for Woodlands funeral parlour complex launched as Singapore manages an ageing population
It is the first of four funeral parlour complex sites that the National Environment Agency will roll out over the next decade.
100-year-old Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung to open its first overseas shop in Singapore
The store in Ion Orchard is expected to open by end August or early September, subject to renovation challenges due to the pandemic.