Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 27, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shanmugam, Vivian to sue Lee Hsien Yang for defamation over Ridout Rd claims if he does not apologise
On Tuesday, Mr Lee was asked to carry a correction notice on a Facebook post he made on Sunday that commented on the Ridout Road saga.
North East Line to get new trains from July 28, ahead of new extension in 2024
Two of the six new trains are equipped with an automatic track inspection system, a first for the line.
Retrenchments fall for first time in a year, but signs of cooling labour demand persist
Looking ahead, firms appear to be adopting a more cautious stance towards hiring and wage increases, says MOM.
NTU investigating senior professor accused of plagiarising former student’s work
Checks by ST found that more than 50 per cent of NTU Associate Professor Qu Jingyi’s paper is a direct translation of what Mr Wang Yueming had written.
‘Our present is related to our past’: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on Tharman’s independence
He was responding to potential competitor Tharman Shamugaratnam’s comments on having independence of mind.
No Signboard CEO Lim Yong Sim charged with share price rigging
He allegedly placed orders for No Signboard shares and traded them in for the purpose of pushing up or supporting the stock’s prices.
1,688 people being investigated after over 300 raids in anti-crime blitz
The five-week operation involved over 1,900 officers from all seven police land divisions. More than 3,500 people were checked, and 504 were arrested.
Hospital care at home, nudges to remind S’pore residents to take care of health to be the norm
National healthtech agency Synapxe is working hard at making these scenarios a reality sooner rather than later.
Singapore a prized terrorist target due to its links with the West and global standing: Experts
There is the idea among radical groups that Singapore is an easy target due to its small size.
Price of Japan’s regional JR passes for tourists to rise by up to 50% from Oct 1
The three-day JR Tokyo Wide Pass is set to rise by 47 per cent from 10,180 yen to 15,000 yen.