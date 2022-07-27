Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 27.
ERP rates at four locations to go up by $1 from Aug 1
Singapore inflation yet to peak with more MAS tightening expected
Given the uncertainties on the geopolitical front, prices will continue to trend up through the rest of the current quarter, say analysts.
At least 4 killed, 60 injured as powerful quake strikes northern Philippines
The quake triggered landslides and caused massive damage to structures that include historic, colonial-era churches.
Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya gets short-term visit pass in S'pore extended
Power fully restored to all regions of Malaysia hit by blackouts
The blackout earlier hit parts of Penang, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Klang Valley that encompasses Kuala Lumpur.
*Scape in Orchard Road to be revamped to draw youth of different ages
The five-storey building will be reconfigured to include three key zones for more collaborative opportunities.
Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, doctor, ex-assistant face charges for bogus claims on Covid-19 jabs
Iris Koh was handed two more charges for allegedly making false representations to MOH over Covid-19 vaccinations.
Orchard Bel-Air up for collective sale at $587.5 million
Healthcare's helping hands: Volunteers who offer a listening ear, help to guide or feed patients
From aiding patients in getting around hospitals to navigating the lived realities of illness, volunteers provide invaluable assistance.