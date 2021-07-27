Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 27.

How River Valley High School tragedy unfolded: Student seen holding axe, asking others to call police

The RVHS teacher who first arrived at the scene instructed the student to put down the axe.

Lighter load for national and year-end school exams to help ease stress: Chan Chun Sing

Common last topics will be dropped from the 2021 GCE examinations and more teacher counsellors will be deployed in schools.

About 540 River Valley High School students, teachers have sought help after alleged murder

98 MOE specialists and school counsellors provided additional support to the school.

Teen, 17, dies after basketball backboard structure falls on him in Bedok

The police are investigating the case of unnatural death.

136 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 36 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster.

'Photos of bodies stacked at hospitals are real': Malaysia undertakers struggle as Covid-19 deaths soar

The number of cases is getting so high that undertakers are facing a shortage of coffins.

Olympics: S'pore's Yu Mengyu shocks Taiwanese world No. 8, enters table tennis singles last 16

Despite being ranked 47th, she easily beat Cheng I-Ching 4-0 (11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6).

Olympics: S'pore shuttler Yeo Jia Min overcomes long wait for quick opening win

She made light work of Mexico's world No. 92 Haramara Gaitan to win 21-7, 21-10 in 25 minutes.

Olympics: Naomi Osaka crashes out of tennis tournament

The home favourite lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Sister of ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong fined $20k for allowing Twelve Cupcakes to underpay staff

As a director at Twelve Cupcakes, Yvonne Ong Hwee Ming was one of the firm's main decision makers.

