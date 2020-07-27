Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 27.

NTU researchers develop method to tell if someone has Covid-19 or dengue in just 36 minutes

This is just one quarter of the time taken by current testing methods for the same diseases.

READ MORE HERE

469 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 15 imported

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Economic pain and desire for diversity of voices are two key messages from voters, says Shanmugam

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

He said the PAP is keenly aware of voters' desire for a diversity of representation in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Retired actor Huang Yiliang tells court Bangladeshi worker he allegedly hit gave him 'right' to 'hammer him'

Ng, better known as Huang Yiliang, caused injury to the victim's scalp, as well as an abrasion on his upper abdomen.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyer Samuel Seow pleads guilty to assaulting another lawyer, using criminal force on subordinate

Seow prodded the forehead of one of his subordinates twice with his finger and caused her pain, in an incident that took place at his law firm in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

China denies involvement with Singapore spy, says US has reached 'state of extreme suspicion'

Yeo pleaded guilty in the United States last Friday and admitted to being fully aware that he was working for Chinese intelligence.

READ MORE HERE

Shopee and Lazada remove listings for unauthorised Microsoft software

The listings were selling unauthorised Microsoft software for as low as $10.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong's Lim family trying to stop Rajah & Tann from taking court role

Hin Leong is seeking to restructure billions of dollars of debt after a crash in oil prices revealed a massive, years-long fraud.

READ MORE HERE

I was duped by Mahathir in Malaysian PM succession plan, says Anwar

"We did not know earlier but we know now," said Mr Anwar.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong to ban gatherings of more than two, mandate mask wearing in public places amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Dining in restaurants will not be allowed from Wednesday, the first time a total ban is imposed.

READ MORE HERE