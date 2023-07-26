Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 26, 2023

Updated
Published
49 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with nose cancer, may take time off for treatment

He will be undergoing daily radiotherapy treatment for the next seven weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Largest share of divorces and annulments in S’pore is among those wed for between 5 and 10 years

This is the first time the annual Statistics on Marriages and Divorces contains data on marriage cohort dissolution rates.

READ MORE HERE

Record number of marriages, fewer divorces in S’pore in 2022

The number of marriages registered was the highest since such data was first compiled and published in 1961.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Tharman launches campaign for presidency, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations

His campaign is themed “Respect for All”.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa adds new attractions – beach clubs, entertainment precinct run by Shangri-La

The precinct features a three-level electric go-kart circuit and an 18-hole mini golf course.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, Malaysia take part in first mock chemical spill exercise since pandemic

The exercise tests the effectiveness of the emergency response plan jointly developed by the two countries.

READ MORE HERE

Over 50 groups sign 2nd statement urging Govt to ban ferrying workers in lorries

The statement today follows a similar one by 47 organisations and individuals on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Jetstar Asia to hire more than 200 pilots, cabin crew as budget airline rebuilds capacity

Two more aircraft will join the Singapore-based carrier’s fleet by the end of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel, StarHub, M1 to retire 3G services by July 2024

There are about 100,000 individual 3G subscribers across the three telcos in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Do pioneer Malay and Indian artists need shows at the National Gallery Singapore to sell better?

The dominance of the Nanyang school of artists has sometimes meant that non-Nanyang pioneers have been neglected.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top