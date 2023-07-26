Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with nose cancer, may take time off for treatment
Largest share of divorces and annulments in S’pore is among those wed for between 5 and 10 years
This is the first time the annual Statistics on Marriages and Divorces contains data on marriage cohort dissolution rates.
Record number of marriages, fewer divorces in S’pore in 2022
The number of marriages registered was the highest since such data was first compiled and published in 1961.
Tharman launches campaign for presidency, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations
Sentosa adds new attractions – beach clubs, entertainment precinct run by Shangri-La
The precinct features a three-level electric go-kart circuit and an 18-hole mini golf course.
Singapore, Malaysia take part in first mock chemical spill exercise since pandemic
The exercise tests the effectiveness of the emergency response plan jointly developed by the two countries.
Over 50 groups sign 2nd statement urging Govt to ban ferrying workers in lorries
The statement today follows a similar one by 47 organisations and individuals on Monday.
Jetstar Asia to hire more than 200 pilots, cabin crew as budget airline rebuilds capacity
Singtel, StarHub, M1 to retire 3G services by July 2024
There are about 100,000 individual 3G subscribers across the three telcos in Singapore.
Do pioneer Malay and Indian artists need shows at the National Gallery Singapore to sell better?
The dominance of the Nanyang school of artists has sometimes meant that non-Nanyang pioneers have been neglected.