Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 26.

ELD to provide postage-paid envelopes, confirm receipt of postal votes for overseas voters

ELD had said that it planned to roll out postal voting in time for the presidential election which is due by September next year.

S'pore factory output disappoints with 2.2% rise in June

It is a sharp slowdown from the revised 10.4 per cent expansion logged in May.

Nightlife hot spot Clarke Quay to have day-and-night offerings in 2023 after year-long revamp

The $62 million revamp will begin in the third quarter of this year.

More On This Topic
Do the new Omicron sub-variants lead to more severe infections?

While there is no difference in symptoms among the variants, you should watch out for the waning effects of the vaccine.

Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery

A persistent cough is one of the common complaints among people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Sandwich generation has to be clever with finances

Saving for kids’ future while caring for parents is a difficult balancing act.

British PM hopefuls clash on economy, agree on China in bad-tempered TV debate

In snap polling conducted after the debate, Ms Elizabeth Truss emerged as the clear winner among members of the Conservative Party, who are the only ones picking Britain's next PM.

Asean 'denounces' execution of 4 activists in Myanmar

The executions went ahead despite appeals for the sentences to be reconsidered, Asean said in a statement.

After 20-year wait, lawn bowler Amira Goh, 63, on verge of fulfilling Commonwealth Games dream

She may belong to a rare breed of national athletes, but one thing lawn bowler Amira Goh has in common with many Singaporeans is she Grabs quite often... except she is the driver and not the passenger.

She missed the boat to the 2002 edition but will now make her Games bow in Birmingham.

Serial conman cheated 10 women, including sex workers who were not paid for services

He claimed to be working in the finance industry, earning about $60,000 a month.

