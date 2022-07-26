Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 26.
ELD to provide postage-paid envelopes, confirm receipt of postal votes for overseas voters
ELD had said that it planned to roll out postal voting in time for the presidential election which is due by September next year.
S'pore factory output disappoints with 2.2% rise in June
Nightlife hot spot Clarke Quay to have day-and-night offerings in 2023 after year-long revamp
Do the new Omicron sub-variants lead to more severe infections?
While there is no difference in symptoms among the variants, you should watch out for the waning effects of the vaccine.
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
A persistent cough is one of the common complaints among people who have recovered from Covid-19.
Sandwich generation has to be clever with finances
British PM hopefuls clash on economy, agree on China in bad-tempered TV debate
In snap polling conducted after the debate, Ms Elizabeth Truss emerged as the clear winner among members of the Conservative Party, who are the only ones picking Britain's next PM.
Asean 'denounces' execution of 4 activists in Myanmar
The executions went ahead despite appeals for the sentences to be reconsidered, Asean said in a statement.
After 20-year wait, lawn bowler Amira Goh, 63, on verge of fulfilling Commonwealth Games dream
She missed the boat to the 2002 edition but will now make her Games bow in Birmingham.