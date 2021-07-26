Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 26.

S'pore to review Covid-19 rules in early August, may ease measures for vaccinated people

Rules could be eased further by early September, with larger group sizes allowed.

READ MORE HERE

All S'pore households to get DIY antigen rapid test kits

As these kits are being distributed, Singapore will also be rolling out other ways of testing for the virus.

READ MORE HERE

More vaccinated people with Covid-19 will go straight to community care facilities

Those fully vaccinated can also serve their quarantine at home, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

72,000 people in S'pore with at least one Sinovac dose, more non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by the year end

As at July 9, the Government has received 10 adverse event reports following vaccination with the Sinovac vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

1 police operation per day on average against errant nightlife outlets since October: Shanmugam

He told Parliament that offenders have been dealt with severely and that these operations will continue.

READ MORE HERE

129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 61 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

There were also 28 new unlinked cases.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian govt says it will not extend Covid-19 emergency after Aug 1, as Parliament meets

The five-day special sitting is meant only to brief MPs on the Premier's national recovery plan.

READ MORE HERE

MAS working with banks to review liability framework on scam payment transactions

The guidelines will cover the responsibilities and liabilities of banks and consumers in such situations.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's manufacturing sees 8th straight month of growth, jumps 27.5% in June

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing segment, output climbed 24.8 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: The best photos from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here's a look at the highs and lows of the Tokyo Olympics as the competition gets underway in Japan.

READ MORE HERE