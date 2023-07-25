Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 25, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Salary claims jump 26% in 2022 as more firms face financial difficulties
However, the report noted that the total incidence of claims for salary arrears and wrongful dismissal remained below pre-Covid-19 levels.
Singapore records first 2 deaths from dengue for 2023
In 2022, 19 people died from dengue here, with four of them reported in the last quarter of the year.
July 31 court date set for MP Christopher de Souza’s professional disciplinary case
He was found guilty last December of a charge relating to his conduct while he was acting for his clients, Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.
5 empty seats in S'pore Parliament: Does a by-election have to be called?
Why are there no by-elections to refill the gaps? Will the work of Parliament be affected? Political observers answer these and other questions.
Lee Hsien Yang issued Pofma correction direction for Facebook post on Ridout Road, SPH Media
The Law Ministry said that Mr Lee’s Facebook post on Sunday had made three untrue statements.
WP MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition
His absence from work comes after fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera’s resignation on July 19 over an affair.
Two supermoons to light up Singapore’s skies in August
The sturgeon moon and the blue moon will be visible in Singapore on Aug 1 and Aug 31 respectively, said Science Centre Observatory.
Vaccination matters: He lost all his immunity to cancer treatment and then got Covid-19
Mr Ting Chew Thai had to undergo a revaccination programme, which saw him retaking the Covid-19 vaccinations as well as vaccines usually taken in childhood.
Doctor, his wife and daughter arrested over headless man found in Hokkaido hotel
The victim had died from a stab wound and was decapitated after his death, said a local media outlet, citing investigative sources.
Women’s World Cup debutantes Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand
The Football Ferns were looking to build on their 1-0 win over Norway, but the Filipinas achieved their first victory instead.