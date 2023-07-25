Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 25, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Salary claims jump 26% in 2022 as more firms face financial difficulties

However, the report noted that the total incidence of claims for salary arrears and wrongful dismissal remained below pre-Covid-19 levels. 

READ MORE HERE

Singapore records first 2 deaths from dengue for 2023

In 2022, 19 people died from dengue here, with four of them reported in the last quarter of the year.

READ MORE HERE

July 31 court date set for MP Christopher de Souza’s professional disciplinary case

He was found guilty last December of a charge relating to his conduct while he was acting for his clients, Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

5 empty seats in S'pore Parliament: Does a by-election have to be called?

Why are there no by-elections to refill the gaps? Will the work of Parliament be affected? Political observers answer these and other questions.

READ MORE HERE

Lee Hsien Yang issued Pofma correction direction for Facebook post on Ridout Road, SPH Media

The Law Ministry said that Mr Lee’s Facebook post on Sunday had made three untrue statements.

READ MORE HERE

WP MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition

His absence from work comes after fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera’s resignation on July 19 over an affair.

READ MORE HERE

Two supermoons to light up Singapore’s skies in August

The sturgeon moon and the blue moon will be visible in Singapore on Aug 1 and Aug 31 respectively, said Science Centre Observatory.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccination matters: He lost all his immunity to cancer treatment and then got Covid-19

Mr Ting Chew Thai had to undergo a revaccination programme, which saw him retaking the Covid-19 vaccinations as well as vaccines usually taken in childhood.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor, his wife and daughter arrested over headless man found in Hokkaido hotel

The victim had died from a stab wound and was decapitated after his death, said a local media outlet, citing investigative sources.

READ MORE HERE

Women’s World Cup debutantes Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand

The Football Ferns were looking to build on their 1-0 win over Norway, but the Filipinas achieved their first victory instead.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top