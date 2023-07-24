Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 24, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Policeman’s death: Police to review workplace discrimination allegations, submit findings to AGC

Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal’s superiors tried to help him in a number of ways, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

Terror threats in region continue, with Singapore seen as prized target: ISD

The security agency also flagged how conflicts in Europe and the Middle East may impact S’pore’s interests.

READ MORE HERE

More polling stations, new stamps part of improved voting arrangements for presidential election

ELD said these improvements drew on lessons learnt from the 2020 General Election.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Victim had low BMI akin to someone with advanced cancer or TB

The doctor who performed the autopsy said her body showed signs of severe malnutrition.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker groups urge Government for timeline to stop transporting workers in lorries

The push for safer transport for migrant workers has been raised by MPs for more than two decades.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore launches national heat stress advisory as rising temperatures loom

The heat stress level is colour-coded – red for high, amber for moderate, and green for low.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation could drop to 3% or lower this year: Economists

Core inflation fell to 4.2 per cent year on year in June, from 4.7 per cent in May.

READ MORE HERE

Fire at heritage shophouse in Waterloo Street cost The Theatre Practice $200k in damages

Preliminary investigations indicate that it was likely caused by an electrical source from a storeroom.

READ MORE HERE

Should you declare your use of ChatGPT at work?

Whether employees should declare their use of ChatGPT depends on the industry. For example, the legal sector has strict data privacy rules, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Bringing the serendipity of the South by Southwest event to the Asia-Pacific

This series of film, television, comedy and music festivals bundled with a tech conference has the “vibe of Glastonbury”.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top