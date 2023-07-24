Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 24, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Policeman’s death: Police to review workplace discrimination allegations, submit findings to AGC
Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal’s superiors tried to help him in a number of ways, the police said.
Terror threats in region continue, with Singapore seen as prized target: ISD
The security agency also flagged how conflicts in Europe and the Middle East may impact S’pore’s interests.
More polling stations, new stamps part of improved voting arrangements for presidential election
Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Victim had low BMI akin to someone with advanced cancer or TB
The doctor who performed the autopsy said her body showed signs of severe malnutrition.
Migrant worker groups urge Government for timeline to stop transporting workers in lorries
The push for safer transport for migrant workers has been raised by MPs for more than two decades.
S’pore launches national heat stress advisory as rising temperatures loom
The heat stress level is colour-coded – red for high, amber for moderate, and green for low.
Singapore core inflation could drop to 3% or lower this year: Economists
Fire at heritage shophouse in Waterloo Street cost The Theatre Practice $200k in damages
Preliminary investigations indicate that it was likely caused by an electrical source from a storeroom.
Should you declare your use of ChatGPT at work?
Whether employees should declare their use of ChatGPT depends on the industry. For example, the legal sector has strict data privacy rules, said an expert.
Bringing the serendipity of the South by Southwest event to the Asia-Pacific
This series of film, television, comedy and music festivals bundled with a tech conference has the “vibe of Glastonbury”.