Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 24.
Couple who fled S'pore after alleged luxury goods scam: Checks on all departures will worsen traffic, says ICA
Robots that deliver goods among features at new Punggol neighbourhood centre
Shoppers can use phones to browse the offerings while shopkeepers can use robots to deliver their goods from loading bays.
Tourists stay longer as S'pore seen as safe place for first trip since Covid-19 hit
"They haven’t travelled in two years, so they might as well make their first trip longer," said one industry player.
Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to becoming a global health emergency
As monkeypox infections jump around the world, here's a look at how the disease has spread since it first appeared in Africa in the 1970s.
AMO Residence condo in Ang Mo Kio over 98% sold on first day of launch
Fall in number of PMD riders injured in road accidents but some still riding recklessly
Residents of HDB block steered clear of woman who harassed next-door neighbour
Commonwealth Games: Nicole Heng gains confidence through weightlifting
She had body image issues as a discus thrower in JC and incorporated lifting into her training routine during her NUS days.
It's not OK to be OK with racist remarks
A friend's experience at work is a reminder that we all have to fight against discrimination, says Nadine Chua.
Minor Issues: Learning to go slow with a special needs child
For my child with autism, small achievements are the result of steady, patient repetition or are just things she is finally ready to do, says writer Jill Lim.