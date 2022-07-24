Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 24

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 24.

Couple who fled S'pore after alleged luxury goods scam: Checks on all departures will worsen traffic, says ICA

ICA conducts regular and random operations on departing vehicles daily.

READ MORE HERE

Robots that deliver goods among features at new Punggol neighbourhood centre

Shoppers can use phones to browse the offerings while shopkeepers can use robots to deliver their goods from loading bays.

READ MORE HERE

Tourists stay longer as S'pore seen as safe place for first trip since Covid-19 hit

"They haven’t travelled in two years, so they might as well make their first trip longer," said one industry player.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to becoming a global health emergency

As monkeypox infections jump around the world, here's a look at how the disease has spread since it first appeared in Africa in the 1970s.

READ MORE HERE

AMO Residence condo in Ang Mo Kio over 98% sold on first day of launch

Only seven units of the 372-unit 99-year leasehold development are left unsold.

READ MORE HERE

Fall in number of PMD riders injured in road accidents but some still riding recklessly

Despite power-assisted bicycles having a speed limit of 25kmh – with riders required to wear helmets and devices to have head and tail lights – some riders still display high-risk behaviour.

In one case on July 14, a rider going at about 40kmh overtook a car.

READ MORE HERE

Residents of HDB block steered clear of woman who harassed next-door neighbour

She was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Nicole Heng gains confidence through weightlifting

She had body image issues as a discus thrower in JC and incorporated lifting into her training routine during her NUS days.

READ MORE HERE

It's not OK to be OK with racist remarks

A friend's experience at work is a reminder that we all have to fight against discrimination, says Nadine Chua.

READ MORE HERE

Minor Issues: Learning to go slow with a special needs child

For my child with autism, small achievements are the result of steady, patient repetition or are just things she is finally ready to do, says writer Jill Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top