Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 23.

Access to popular parks, beaches will be closed if too crowded; 2 bars suspended for violating safe distancing rules

Over the past few weekends, crowds were observed at East Coast Park, with many in groups of more than five individuals and without proper safe distancing, said MOH.

40% of Covid-19 community cases engaged in activities after onset of symptoms

Such behaviour jeopardises efforts to fight Covid-19 here, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Coronavirus vaccine may be available in S'pore only at the end of next year: MOH

Discussions have also begun to ensure Singapore will have access to vaccines when they become available, said MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

NEA to carry out two-week intensive islandwide vector control exercise to combat dengue outbreak

This will include cleaning, flushing and oiling drains in high-risk areas at residential estates.

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat move

The tit-for-tat move is a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lower-wage Singaporeans to receive first half of $3,000 Workfare Special Payment on July 28

Eligible Singaporeans will receive the payout via their bank account or through a cheque sent to their residential address.

Former LTA deputy group director charged with corruption involving $1.2 million in loans

Henry Foo Yung Thye allegedly obtained gratification in the form of loans from contractors and sub-contractors of the LTA between 2014 and 2019.

277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community and 2 imported

The five community cases comprise two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders.

SportSG, Singapore Ice Skating Association, 'dismayed' by Yu Shuran's allegations of abuse

Yu had opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered while training in China, revealing in an Instagram post that the physical abuse started when she was 11 years old.

Facing headwinds, Trump stokes fear of chaos and anarchy to fire up support

Trump's larger political agenda is to frighten Americans into voting for him, writes US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

