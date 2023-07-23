Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singaporeans from July 26
These include visas for tourism, business, visiting relatives and friends, and transit purposes.
S’pore sea levels could rise by 1.37m come 2150; populated areas may be hit by regular flooding
It was one of the projections where global warming exceeds 4 deg C by the end of the century.
Jason Chan elected as new Law Society president following Adrian Tan’s death
Mr Chan’s term as president will take immediate effect and will continue until Dec 31.
Loh Kean Yew’s title drought continues with Korea Open final loss to Anders Antonsen
Driver charged with drink driving in accident which killed S’porean flight attendant in Taiwan
The flight attendant suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Scammers target PM Lee in fake online ads
A politically neutral president can better unify Singapore: Ng Kok Song
The presidential hopeful spoke to reporters at his first public appearance since announcing his bid.
Meet India’s highest-paid CEO in tech
India’s big infotech firms have had a mixed year but HCLTech’s shares are up by almost 22 per cent from a year ago.
British band The 1975 cancel Indonesia, Taiwan gigs after Malaysian festival uproar
The Malaysian authorities canned the Good Vibes Festival in KL due to singer Matty Healy’s controversial antics.