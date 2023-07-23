Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 23, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singaporeans from July 26

These include visas for tourism, business, visiting relatives and friends, and transit purposes.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore sea levels could rise by 1.37m come 2150; populated areas may be hit by regular flooding

It was one of the projections where global warming exceeds 4 deg C by the end of the century.

READ MORE HERE

Jason Chan elected as new Law Society president following Adrian Tan’s death

Mr Chan’s term as president will take immediate effect and will continue until Dec 31.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Loh Kean Yew’s title drought continues with Korea Open final loss to Anders Antonsen

The Singaporean world No. 8 lost to 16th-ranked Dane.

READ MORE HERE

Driver charged with drink driving in accident which killed S’porean flight attendant in Taiwan

The flight attendant suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

READ MORE HERE

Scammers target PM Lee in fake online ads

PM Lee said such ads tend to surface after a major speech or announcement.

READ MORE HERE

A politically neutral president can better unify Singapore: Ng Kok Song

The presidential hopeful spoke to reporters at his first public appearance since announcing his bid.

READ MORE HERE

Meet India’s highest-paid CEO in tech

India’s big infotech firms have had a mixed year but HCLTech’s shares are up by almost 22 per cent from a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

British band The 1975 cancel Indonesia, Taiwan gigs after Malaysian festival uproar

The Malaysian authorities canned the Good Vibes Festival in KL due to singer Matty Healy’s controversial antics.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong actress Josie Ho says she is the ‘OG Crazy Rich Asian’

Her father was the late casino magnate Stanley Ho, one of Asia’s wealthiest men.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top