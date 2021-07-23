Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 23.

$1.1b Covid-19 relief package for firms and workers, including up to 60% JSS support for affected sectors

A one-off $500 will be given to each stallholder in hawker centres.

MOF announces $1.1b support package: What you need to know

The package will help cushion workers and businesses from the impact of tightened rules in place from July 22 to Aug 18.

130 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 78 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

There were also 6 new cases linked to the KTV cluster.

Chan Chun Sing to deliver ministerial statement to address concerns about River Valley High School incident

There are concerns from parents and the community on what is being done to render support, he said.

More can be done for youth facing mental health issues: President Halimah

Schools need more resources to help such youth and parents to overcome fear of stigma to seek treatment for them.

Nuanced approach better than blanket curbs in dealing with rising Covid-19 infections in S'pore

The nation cannot live in a constant state of tightened measures to protect those who refuse to protect themselves, says Salma Khalik.

Record high of 15,573 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, more variants of concern identified

The nation's cumulative total is 980,491 cases.

S'pore sees fuel prices hitting record levels as economies start to reopen

Fuel prices have climbed by more than 15%, or by up to 35 cents a litre, in just 6 months.

Who are the Singaporeans competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is part of the 23-strong Singapore contingent in Japan.

StarHub offers $120 discount for new sign-ups who give up illegal set-top boxes

Users will have to pay a flat subscription fee of $30 a month to watch legal content.

