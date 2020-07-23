Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 23.
Pandan-smelling water from Malaysia has been 'isolated'; local water production ramped up to meet demand: PUB
The cause of the scent is an organic compound known as tetrahydrofuran, which is commonly used as a solvent in industries.
Singapore inflation stays negative in June but drop in overall consumer prices slows
Prices of clothing and footwear, and telecommunications equipment fell at a more gradual pace.
Khaw Boon Wan diagnosed with dengue fever after admission to isolation ward
Mr Khaw only recently finalised negotiations for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System, and was looking forward to the signing ceremony on July 30.
Companies have to play ball in providing traineeships, attachments for retrenched workers: Tharman
The Government will provide "significant help" to firms that will allow them to provide attachments and traineeships, said Mr Tharman.
354 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 in the community and 5 imported
The community cases comprise four Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders.
Secondary schools, JCs, Millennia Institute can resume lower-risk CCAs from July 27
Such activities in primary schools will resume at a later date, after MOE has assessed how the resumption of CCAs has worked out for older students.
Malaysia's Mahathir mulls over forming new party as Umno adviser says Najib and Zahid should step aside
Tun Dr Mahathir has said that even if he ultimately decided not to run in the polls, he would play a prominent role in the election campaign.
New MP Jamus Lim elected to Economic Society of Singapore's council
He is among seven new faces on the 36-member council.
Marina Bay Sands sinks to US$113 million loss in Q2 on circuit breaker closure
This is compared to the US$346 million profit it made between April and June last year, MBS' parent company Las Vegas Sands reported.
Coronavirus: Use of face masks in public areas to be mandatory from Aug 1, says Malaysian minister
Those who fail to comply with the ruling can be fined or prosecuted in court.