Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 23.

Pandan-smelling water from Malaysia has been 'isolated'; local water production ramped up to meet demand: PUB

The cause of the scent is an organic compound known as tetrahydrofuran, which is commonly used as a solvent in industries.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore inflation stays negative in June but drop in overall consumer prices slows

Prices of clothing and footwear, and telecommunications equipment fell at a more gradual pace.

READ MORE HERE

Khaw Boon Wan diagnosed with dengue fever after admission to isolation ward

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Mr Khaw only recently finalised negotiations for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System, and was looking forward to the signing ceremony on July 30.

READ MORE HERE

Companies have to play ball in providing traineeships, attachments for retrenched workers: Tharman

The Government will provide "significant help" to firms that will allow them to provide attachments and traineeships, said Mr Tharman.

READ MORE HERE

354 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 in the community and 5 imported

The community cases comprise four Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Secondary schools, JCs, Millennia Institute can resume lower-risk CCAs from July 27

Such activities in primary schools will resume at a later date, after MOE has assessed how the resumption of CCAs has worked out for older students.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Mahathir mulls over forming new party as Umno adviser says Najib and Zahid should step aside

Tun Dr Mahathir has said that even if he ultimately decided not to run in the polls, he would play a prominent role in the election campaign.

READ MORE HERE

New MP Jamus Lim elected to Economic Society of Singapore's council

He is among seven new faces on the 36-member council.

READ MORE HERE

Marina Bay Sands sinks to US$113 million loss in Q2 on circuit breaker closure

This is compared to the US$346 million profit it made between April and June last year, MBS' parent company Las Vegas Sands reported.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Use of face masks in public areas to be mandatory from Aug 1, says Malaysian minister

Those who fail to comply with the ruling can be fined or prosecuted in court.

READ MORE HERE