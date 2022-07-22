Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 22.

Changi Airport Terminal 4 to reopen on Sept 13 amid increased demand for travel

Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will begin flight operations in T4 on Sept 13, followed by AirAsia Group on Sept 15.

19 taken to hospital after S'pore-bound bus overturns, 6-year-old S'porean girl unhurt

The driver reportedly lost control along Jalan Damansara in Kuala Lumpur.

Woman involved in luxury goods scam in S'pore probed by Thai police for similar ruse in 2019

Her history in Thailand came to light after victims in Singapore were contacted by her Thai victims.

HDB resale prices rise 2.8% in Q2, transactions fall amid rising interest rates

One industry observer says more buyers are resisting paying higher prices.

Five suggestions to improve COE system

There have been calls for dealers to be banned from bidding.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments required at polyclinics for those under 80

This is to allow the 23 polyclinics here to better handle patients with pressing healthcare needs, said the Ministry of Health.

Japan warns of rising security threats in annual defence report

The report includes repercussions from Russia's war with Ukraine, and Chinese intimidation of Taiwan.

askST: What has Singdollar, inflation and currency exchange to do with MAS' net loss?

The central bank recorded a net loss - the first time in nine years - of $7.4 billion for the financial year ended March 31.

Pre-opening queues, crowds at OG's Orchard Point outlet after announcement of closure

The Orchard Road stalwart announced a moving-out sale on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Black Eyed Peas, The Kid Laroi, TLC and Suede for Singapore F1 concerts

They join previously announced acts Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello.

