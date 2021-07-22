Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 22, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 22.

NDP to be postponed to Aug 21; National Day Rally will be held on Aug 29

The announcement came as Singapore reverted to stricter measures under phase 2 (heightened alert).

Auditor-General finds wastage of $5.39m of public funds at HPB over excess fitness trackers, overpayment at PSD

Following AGO’s checks, HPB carried out a full stock count in January and found that it had 341,000 excess trackers.

People's Association files police report over possible irregularities flagged by AGO

Lapses flagged by the Auditor-General's Office relate to development projects Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat @ Bedok.

Wet markets, hawker centres and coffee shops go quiet as S'pore returns to stricter Covid-19 curbs

Some markets have made it mandatory for visitors to use the TraceTogether contact tracing app or token.

162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 87 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 5 to KTV clusters

Five new cases are linked to the KTV cluster.

Residents from 4 blocks near Geylang Serai Market to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

Enhanced medical checks, one compulsory day off every month for maids in S'pore: MOM

Their compulsory medical examination every six months will also be enhanced to pick up signs of abuse.

Tokyo Olympics: Locations, venues and everything you need to know about the Games

A guide to the Games - from the 42 competition venues to medals that are made from recycled metal.

Malaysians in Singapore petition to return home without quarantine

They are asking for removal of quarantine requirement for those who are fully vaccinated.

New-age stone age: Why are millennials and Gen Z so into crystals?

Some believe crystals can cure ills, while others write them off as superstitious mumbo jumbo.

