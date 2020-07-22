Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 22.

Staycation deals, heartland tours part of $45m domestic tourism campaign to save local businesses

There are packages and deals to encourage Singaporeans to spend money at their favourite eateries and shops as well as patronise local attractions.

More than half of Singapore's hotel rooms used in Covid-19 battle, not all can reopen for staycations: STB chief

The hotel rooms are being used as isolation and quarantine facilities, as well as accommodation for returning residents serving their 14-day stay-home notice.

310 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 6 imported

The community cases comprise three Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders.

Coronavirus: Authorities will step up enforcement efforts to ensure safe distancing; Masagos warns against complacency

The beaches at East Coast Park and Sentosa were "extremely crowded" over the past weekend, noted Mr Masagos.

China vows to retaliate against US-ordered closure of Houston consulate

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the move “seriously violates” international laws and norms governing international relations.

Pandan-smelling tap water linked to presence of organic compound but water supply remains safe: PUB

PUB has received feedback on the faint pandan smell in boiled tap water from residents in some areas, including Pasir Ris, Yishun and Tampines.

COE prices mostly drop across the board except for marginal rise in Open category

The only exception to the fall in prices was the Open COE category, which closed 0.03 per cent higher at $35,001.

National Day Istana Open House on Aug 2 to be held virtually

The hour-long event will be hosted on President Halimah Yacob's Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Veteran track and field coach sentenced 21 months for molesting teenage athlete

Loh Siang Piow, a former vice-president of Singapore Athletics, is expected to file an appeal.

4 men charged with corruption in construction of Customs Operations Command building

If convicted of corruption, the four men can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for seven years, or both.

