Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21, 2023

PM Lee to nominate Seah Kian Peng as next Speaker of Parliament
Former ‘Mr FairPrice’ who spearheaded legislation: 5 things about Seah Kian Peng
Committee of Privileges convened to look into Raeesah Khan, not Pritam Singh: PMO
Facebook user Andrew Loh and TikTok user jansenng1 have to post correction notices on assertions they made on social media.
Preparations for F1 Singapore Grand Prix to continue amid probe into Iswaran, Ong Beng Seng
More flexibility and options for ITE students to progress to polytechnics
Admission to a polytechnic is guaranteed for Higher Nitec graduates with a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Fatal maid abuse case: Doctor who declared victim dead said her limbs were ‘like skin wrapping bone’
Thailand’s Move Forward steps aside for coalition partner Pheu Thai to have a shot at premiership
Pheu Thai is expected to put up one of its three PM candidate nominees for the vote on July 27.