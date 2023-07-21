Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21, 2023

Updated
Published
38 min ago

PM Lee to nominate Seah Kian Peng as next Speaker of Parliament

Mr Seah is an MP for Marine Parade GRC.

Former ‘Mr FairPrice’ who spearheaded legislation: 5 things about Seah Kian Peng

He was formerly Deputy Speaker from 2011 to 2016.

Committee of Privileges convened to look into Raeesah Khan, not Pritam Singh: PMO

Facebook user Andrew Loh and TikTok user jansenng1 have to post correction notices on assertions they made on social media.

Preparations for F1 Singapore Grand Prix to continue amid probe into Iswaran, Ong Beng Seng

The race is set to take place from Sept 15 to 17.

More flexibility and options for ITE students to progress to polytechnics

Admission to a polytechnic is guaranteed for Higher Nitec graduates with a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Fatal maid abuse case: Doctor who declared victim dead said her limbs were ‘like skin wrapping bone’

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, had weighed 24kg.

Thailand’s Move Forward steps aside for coalition partner Pheu Thai to have a shot at premiership

Pheu Thai is expected to put up one of its three PM candidate nominees for the vote on July 27.

US jury awards $1.06m to a girl burned by a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget

A McNugget fell on her thigh when she was four, causing a second-degree burn.

Aquariums are for fish, not drinks: Malaysia warns vendors selling drinks in fish tanks is unsafe

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has threatened to take action against sellers who do so.

39 bus services affected by NDP previews on July 22, 29

Apart from skipped stops, the routes of these bus services will remain unchanged.

