Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 21.
Bomb threat at Evergreen Sec School turns out to be false, teen helping in probe
All students who were already in school were fully accounted for, and they were asked to go home as a precaution.
Indonesia looking at setting up farm in Batam to export fresh chickens to S'pore
Indonesian companies hope to understand the demand by next year so that they can determine the size of the farm in Batam.
askST: Can monkeypox be transmitted asymptomatically?
In Singapore, the authorities have registered six cases of monkeypox, three of which are local cases.
Iswaran hosts Johor Sultan at Woodlands North Terminus for Singapore-Johor RTS
Some civil servants have salaries wrongly credited as remittance in bank statements
A few worry if it would affect bonus perks received from their banks for salary crediting.
Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as president
Sources said Ranil Wickremesinghe will invite all political parties to join a Cabinet of 30 ministers.
Singapore's Big Four accounting firms offer higher pay to keep talent
The push by the firms to offer larger pay cheques reflects the broader competition for skilled talent.
China fines ride hailing giant Didi Global $1.65b for violating data security laws
Investigation found Didi had illegally collected millions of pieces of user information.
Britain's prime minister race heats up
The leading candidates seeking to become Britain's next prime minister are rushing to launch their national campaigns.
The rise and rise of Charles & Keith: A case study of Singapore's most successful fashion export
The brand now has a global footprint of more than 700 retail stores and ships from its online store to nearly 60 destinations.