Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 21.
Businesses call for more rental relief, wage support and loan moratoriums amid tighter Covid-19 rules
A support package for businesses and workers affected by the heightened alert phase is in the works, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.
179 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 130 linked to Jurong Fishery Port
This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 451.
Affected students, staff and parents at River Valley High School being offered trauma support after student's death: MOE
The Director-General of Education urged students facing difficulties to reach out to their parents, teachers or a trusted adult.
Solemn mood at River Valley High School as students return to campus
More than a dozen school staff and security officers stood at the gates to usher in students.
Indonesia extends partial Covid-19 lockdown until July 25
Jokowi said it was necessary to alleviate the burden on hospitals to allow them to serve other patients with critical diseases.
Why differentiated Covid-19 measures for vaccinated people in Singapore are on hold
Singapore would consider reintroducing the differentiated measures once the country hits higher vaccination rates, or when the situation stabilises, said Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Horror on 'Line 5' as subway floods in China's Henan province
At least twelve died and five others were injured in the subway flood.
Man who exploited 14-year-old grand-niece for sex sentenced to over 4 years' jail
The 57-year-old Singaporean also admitted to other offences.
Only 18 out of 400 ex-nightlife outlets given F&B govt support package; none is part of KTV Covid-19 cluster
Ten were bars and pubs, six were nightclubs and discos and two were karaoke establishments.
Paralympics: Singapore secures broadcast deal to televise Tokyo Games
The coverage will hopefully inspire the next generation of para-athletes, Teo-Koh Sock Miang, chairperson of the Singapore National Paralympic Council, said.