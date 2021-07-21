Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 21.

Businesses call for more rental relief, wage support and loan moratoriums amid tighter Covid-19 rules

A support package for businesses and workers affected by the heightened alert phase is in the works, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

READ MORE HERE

179 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 130 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 451.

READ MORE HERE

Affected students, staff and parents at River Valley High School being offered trauma support after student's death: MOE

The Director-General of Education urged students facing difficulties to reach out to their parents, teachers or a trusted adult.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Solemn mood at River Valley High School as students return to campus

More than a dozen school staff and security officers stood at the gates to usher in students.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia extends partial Covid-19 lockdown until July 25

Jokowi said it was necessary to alleviate the burden on hospitals to allow them to serve other patients with critical diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Why differentiated Covid-19 measures for vaccinated people in Singapore are on hold

Singapore would consider reintroducing the differentiated measures once the country hits higher vaccination rates, or when the situation stabilises, said Minister Gan Kim Yong.

READ MORE HERE

Horror on 'Line 5' as subway floods in China's Henan province

At least twelve died and five others were injured in the subway flood.

READ MORE HERE

Man who exploited 14-year-old grand-niece for sex sentenced to over 4 years' jail

The 57-year-old Singaporean also admitted to other offences.

READ MORE HERE

Only 18 out of 400 ex-nightlife outlets given F&B govt support package; none is part of KTV Covid-19 cluster

Ten were bars and pubs, six were nightclubs and discos and two were karaoke establishments.

READ MORE HERE

Paralympics: Singapore secures broadcast deal to televise Tokyo Games

The coverage will hopefully inspire the next generation of para-athletes, Teo-Koh Sock Miang, chairperson of the Singapore National Paralympic Council, said.

READ MORE HERE