Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 21.

JB-Singapore rail link agreement to be inked on July 30; construction to start January 2021

The signing ceremony will be held at the Causeway and witnessed by the prime ministers of both countries.

READ MORE HERE

Home Affairs Ministry to review penalty framework in wake of sentencing of dentistry student

The review will look at the extent to which an offender's background, including educational status, should be a relevant factor in deciding penalties.

READ MORE HERE

399 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The higher number of cases is mainly due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported to MOH after the noon cut-off for Monday's reporting.

READ MORE HERE

28 people at two social gatherings to be charged with flouting safe distancing rules

One group held a party at a home during the circuit breaker when social gatherings were disallowed.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: All arrivals in Malaysia to serve quarantine at hotels, govt centres from Friday

Under current rules, returnees who test negative for the coronavirus upon arrival are allowed to serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

READ MORE HERE

ERP charges to be reinstated at some parts of CTE during morning and evening peak hours

The reinstatement of ERP fees at specific spots on the CTE is due to traffic jams that were observed there during peak hours.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek portfolio value dips 2.2% to $306 billion amid Covid-19: Preliminary data

The drop in Temasek's net portfolio value was the first in four years.

READ MORE HERE

Woman jailed after making 1,011 unauthorised ez-link top-ups totalling over $41,000

The part-time supermarket cashier copied the bank card details of 34 customers and used the information to make unauthorised transactions.

READ MORE HERE

At least 2 people in Singapore stung by deadly box jellyfish

A conservation group warned people not to swim at Sentosa, Lazarus Island and St John's Island for two weeks after sightings of the jellyfish.

READ MORE HERE

Los Angeles' egg sandwich brand Eggslut to open in Singapore in 2021

The egg sandwich specialist is best known for its signature dish of coddled egg on potato puree served with sliced baguette.

READ MORE HERE