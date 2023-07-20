Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Experience and independence key to voters, not age: Observers on presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

One observer said voters may make a distinction between those associated with the ruling party and those who are not.

Grab to buy S’pore’s third-largest taxi company Trans-Cab

Negotiations started only two months ago, and the deal will have to be approved by the authorities.

Punggol BTO flats further delayed after HDB axes contractor’s services over ‘unsatisfactory’ progress

HDB said that it is in the process of bringing on board a new contractor in August to complete the remaining work.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ‘old friend’ Kissinger in Beijing meeting

Dr Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week, but Pita’s bid over

Political newcomer Srettha Thavisin from runner-up Pheu Thai party is expected to be nominated.

Police officer in fatal maid abuse case knew of atrocities against her: DPP

The prosecution said Kevin Chelvam had knowledge of Ms Piang Ngaih Don’s abuse.

Use an app, not coupons, to pay for parking in JB from 2024

The Johor Bahru city council will end the selling of parking coupons in phases.

More mangroves in wetland habitat to be opened at Gardens by the Bay in 2027

Mangroves store carbon dioxide and keep the planet-warming gas from entering the atmosphere.

Android smartwatches to get WhatsApp for users to take calls, reply messages

The Apple Watch does not currently have its own version of WhatsApp.

In a Barbie world: All the Barbie collaborations you can buy in Singapore now

In the lead-up to the film’s premiere, the Barbie marketing machine has churned out a host of retail collaborations.

