Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 20, 2023

Experience and independence key to voters, not age: Observers on presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song
One observer said voters may make a distinction between those associated with the ruling party and those who are not.
Grab to buy S’pore’s third-largest taxi company Trans-Cab
Negotiations started only two months ago, and the deal will have to be approved by the authorities.
Punggol BTO flats further delayed after HDB axes contractor’s services over ‘unsatisfactory’ progress
HDB said that it is in the process of bringing on board a new contractor in August to complete the remaining work.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ‘old friend’ Kissinger in Beijing meeting
Dr Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week, but Pita’s bid over
Police officer in fatal maid abuse case knew of atrocities against her: DPP
Use an app, not coupons, to pay for parking in JB from 2024
More mangroves in wetland habitat to be opened at Gardens by the Bay in 2027
Mangroves store carbon dioxide and keep the planet-warming gas from entering the atmosphere.
Android smartwatches to get WhatsApp for users to take calls, reply messages
In a Barbie world: All the Barbie collaborations you can buy in Singapore now
In the lead-up to the film’s premiere, the Barbie marketing machine has churned out a host of retail collaborations.