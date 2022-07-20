Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 20.
Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe voted in as next president
The result could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages.
Auditor-General finds SkillsFuture overpaid $4.22m, has yet to collect $43m in levies
The AGO detailed these and other findings in a report on government accounts for the 2021/2022 financial year.
Auditor-General flags areas for improvement in HPB, MOM and SLA’s Covid-19 processes
AGO conducted a thematic audit on samples covering 18 per cent of the total Covid-19 expenditure by the three agencies, which came up to $1.51 billion.
Couple in undelivered luxury goods saga fled Singapore in lorry container compartment: ICA
A 40-year-old Malaysian man helped the couple leave Singapore illegally, said an ICA spokesman.
S’pore passport ties with South Korea for second-most powerful in the world
The Singapore passport enables holders to travel without a pre-approved visa to 192 destinations.
COE prices rise across the board, with Open category reaching new high of $114k
For smaller and less powerful cars and EVs, COE premiums went up by 1.2 per cent from $78,001 to $78,899.
S'pore duo in alleged road rage incident at Tuas Second Link out on bail after arrest in Johor
Slowing economic growth to contain inflation is easier said than done
Policymakers in Singapore and elsewhere are hoping that a significant economic slowdown does in fact occur.
Heavy rain on Wednesday morning brings reprieve from warm, dry weather
Rain is expected for the rest of July with daily temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.
Myths, mothers and mental health in the Esplanade's Studios season
Edith Podesta's Inconsequential Goddess is inspired by Greek myth, while Teater Ekamatra's Berak is a thoughtful family drama.