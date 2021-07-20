Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 20.

No dining in, social group sizes cut to 2 from July 22 as S'pore returns to phase 2

Singapore recorded its highest number of community cases since the pandemic began for the second straight day on Monday.

TraceTogether check-in to be mandatory at markets, food centres; 28 such venues linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The cases at these markets, linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, continue to rise, said Mr Ong.

S'pore returns to phase 2: What you need to know about tightened Covid-19 rules from July 22

The new measures will supersede those previously announced on July 19.

Schools to remain open, no school-based Covid-19 transmissions from recent cases: Lawrence Wong

He said that students who have been infected so far have been infected by their family members and not in schools.

NDP to continue as planned, Mindef to review scale of parade, safety measures

Mr Wong said that National Day on Aug 9 is a very important national event, so the parade is going ahead as planned.

River Valley High School student, 16, charged with murder of schoolmate, 13

If found guilty of murder, the 16-year-old will not get the death sentence as he is below 18.

RVHS death: Early investigations suggest axe bought online, says Shanmugam

The minister posted on Facebook, calling it "one of the worst things that can happen to parents".

Action taken against 66 firms over Covid-19 breaches: MOM

MOM has received more than 3,500 cases of feedback relating to workplace safe management measures.

Hari Raya Haji prayers a quiet affair at S'pore mosques, conducted with safe management measures in place

More than 18,000 people flocked to mosques across Singapore on Tuesday (July 20).

Olympics: Inked and on track, sprinter Shanti Pereira looks for another positive step in Tokyo

One of her tattoos serves as a reminder of the resilience she has had to demonstrate over the years.

