Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 20.
New jobs and training initiative by Google, govt agencies will benefit around 3,000 job seekers
The initiative is targeted at entry-level and mid-career workers to prepare them for jobs related to digital marketing and cloud technology.
123 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in community and 2 imported
The community cases comprise five Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders.
Coronavirus: SBS Transit trials transparent plastic shields to protect bus drivers
The aim is to minimise potential contact between bus drivers and their passengers.
NDP funpack collection exercise kicks off for every Singaporean and PR household
Each household can collect one pack, and residents must present their NRIC at the collection counters for verification.
High Court dismisses appeal of lorry driver who collided with cyclist on purpose
He had earlier been sentenced to seven weeks' jail, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two years.
Indonesian court sentences Jemaah Islamiah leader to 7 years jail for inciting terrorism
Para Wijayanto was instrumental in recruiting, training and raising funds for Indonesian militants who went to Syria between 2012 and 2018.
Hong Kong records 73 new coronavirus cases, health expert says city could go into partial lockdown
An expert said members of the public had let their guard down recently.
Malaysia mulling over compulsory use of face masks in public areas, says PM Muhyiddin
Tan Sri Muhyiddin expressed concern over the rise of new clusters, saying that 13 clusters have emerged during the Recovery movement control order.
China blows up dam to ease flood risk amid prolonged heavy rains
Local authorities said the action was taken to ensure the safety of people living nearby.
Catch Ode To Joy in the comfort of home in virtual show that marks Beethoven's 250th birth anniversary
The virtual performance, titled Beethoven 360°, brings together a cast of musicians from across 25 nations.