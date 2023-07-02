Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 2, 2023

Enrolment for preventive care strategy Healthier SG to start from July 5

The enrolment will start with those aged 60 years and above, and later for those aged 40 to 59.

SFA delays plans to set up fish farms at 2 sites over coral reef concerns

The agency also plans to call a tender for aquaculture activities off Pulau Bukom, possibly in late 2023.

World’s most prestigious skin congress draws more than 11,000 delegates to Singapore

There will also be 95 exhibitors covering over-the-counter cosmetic care.

How a couple’s two-home dream lands them in heavy debt

If you and your spouse choose to hold a property each, it means you have both doubled your investment risk.

Victim of recalcitrant Carousell scammer, Case call for more protections on app

Case has called for mandatory user verification and escrow payment methods.

Ultra-processed food may be linked to poorer mental, physical health: Study

It could increase the risk of depression, particularly among people whose daily diet comprises more than 30 per cent of ultra-processed food, said a study.

Man arrested for allegedly wielding two knives at shop assistants in Hougang

He was arrested for allegedly causing criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Weak ringgit takes toll on overseas Malaysian students, their parents

Some parents are struggling to pay for their children’s school fees as the Malaysian currency depreciates.

French riots an unwelcome, perilous crisis for Macron

The rioting has forced the French President to cancel a state visit to Germany.

All the lonely people: How I’m trying to make friends in my 20s

The key is to take the initiative to start conversations, open up and look in the right places, according to the writer.

