Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 2.

Employers should not make Covid-19 vaccination a must, but may do so for staff in higher-risk settings

They may impose this vaccination requirement at the point of recruitment or advertisement for new hires.

No public ballot for NDP 2021 tickets; spectators to comprise Singapore’s ‘everyday heroes’

The Red Lions are set to make free-fall jumps at various heartland sites on Aug 7 and 8 - the weekend before National Day.

PM Lee Hsien Loong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 22

The National Day Rally is used to map out the nation's future directions, and announce policy changes.

Govt offering Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to some of those allergic to mRNA jabs as part of study

More than 1,400 have indicated interest in the programme.

Perks offered to those vaccinated in S'pore to encourage more to get Covid-19 jabs

Businesses such as Shake Shack and NTUC FairPrice are offering discounts or vouchers to those who have been vaccinated.

3 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 unlinked; 7 imported cases

This takes Singapore's total to 62,592.

Malaysia's government to reconvene Parliament before Aug 1

Cabinet will decide on the date at a meeting on Wednesday.

Briton filmed not wearing mask on MRT train charged with offences including harassment

Benjamin Glynn was not wearing a mask when he arrived at the State Courts building.

Ex-property agent caught on video allegedly making racist remarks on MRT train offered $5k bail

Tan Beow Hiong, 57, was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Swimming: Quah Ting Wen earns ticket to Tokyo; Singapore's Olympic contingent now 22 athletes

The 28-year-old also competed at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Games.

