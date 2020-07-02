Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 2.

I did not say Singapore should plan to increase its population to 10 million: Heng Swee Keat

In fact, the Singapore population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030, said Mr Heng.

Tan Cheng Bock will not take up NCMP seat if offered, calls scheme a ploy not to vote opposition

The NCMP scheme was amended in 2016 to ensure there will be at least 12 opposition members in Parliament - up from nine - even in the event that the ruling People's Action Party wins all the seats.

9 Covid-19 cases in Tampines HDB block, residents of 58 households and their visitors offered testing

Covid-19 testing was offered to all the households, and 160 people, including visitors to the households, were contacted by the Health Ministry.

Coronavirus: Authorities to cast wider net to identify close contacts of patients to stem spread of infection

This is not unlike what is happening in other countries that have similarly exited lockdowns, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

PAP will not have 'blank cheque' because of NCMP scheme, say Chan Chun Sing and Indranee Rajah

The People's Action Party will never have a blank cheque to do as it wishes as it is accountable to Singaporeans, the two ministers said.

Singapore GE2020: The things you (didn’t know) you need to know

Get answers to key questions about the election.

State seeks $15,000 fine against Li Shengwu for scandalising judiciary

Mr Li, who announced in January that he would no longer participate in the proceedings, was absent from court.

Woman accused of throwing baby into rubbish chute expected to plead guilty

The 26-year-old Singaporean is said to have committed the offence at a Housing Board block in Bedok North on Jan 7.

Softening stance likely from Hong Kong opposition as Beijing shores up control over Legco

Under the new law, violators would lose their right to stand in local or Legco elections and forfeit the right to take up public office positions.

188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community and 1 imported

Eight Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the 10 community cases.

