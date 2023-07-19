Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 19, 2023

WP’s Leon Perera, Nicole Seah resign over extramarital affair which started after GE2020

Both had initially denied the allegations but admitted after the video emerged this week.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song announces bid for Singapore presidential election

“I have never been a political figure – my work has been professional and low-key,” said Mr Ng.

The man who taught Lee Kuan Yew to meditate: 6 things about presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Most well-known for his contributions to GIC and his love for meditation, here are six things to know about the man.

Auditor-General flags lapses in govt agencies, including transfer of official funds to personal bank accounts

The PA, PSD, MCI and CAAS were among the agencies flagged for lapses and weaknesses.

Public servants who act professionally, with integrity have nothing to fear: Head of civil service

Recent issues involving lawmakers unsettling, but system of governance is working, he said.

Family of 5, including 3 kids, rescued from Sengkang kitchen blaze

About 50 residents from the affected block in Sengkang East Avenue were also evacuated.

Thai court suspends Pita over media shareholding case

He has 15 days to respond to the temporary suspension.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars: Jigger & Pony retains No. 2 spot, 10 other S'pore bars make the list

The bar at Amara Singapore was once again pipped to the top post by Hong Kong’s Coa.

MAS issues prohibition orders against former Prudential representative for cheating offences

Huang Mengting deceived Prudential into making a payout of $3,287.82 to her clients with false invoices.

Traffic diversions expected at Tuas Second Link on July 26 due to chemical spill exercise

Motorists are advised to avoid Tuas Second Link when the exercise is ongoing, said NEA.

