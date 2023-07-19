Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 19, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WP’s Leon Perera, Nicole Seah resign over extramarital affair which started after GE2020
Both had initially denied the allegations but admitted after the video emerged this week.
Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song announces bid for Singapore presidential election
“I have never been a political figure – my work has been professional and low-key,” said Mr Ng.
The man who taught Lee Kuan Yew to meditate: 6 things about presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song
Most well-known for his contributions to GIC and his love for meditation, here are six things to know about the man.
Auditor-General flags lapses in govt agencies, including transfer of official funds to personal bank accounts
Public servants who act professionally, with integrity have nothing to fear: Head of civil service
Recent issues involving lawmakers unsettling, but system of governance is working, he said.
Family of 5, including 3 kids, rescued from Sengkang kitchen blaze
About 50 residents from the affected block in Sengkang East Avenue were also evacuated.
Thai court suspends Pita over media shareholding case
Asia’s 50 Best Bars: Jigger & Pony retains No. 2 spot, 10 other S'pore bars make the list
MAS issues prohibition orders against former Prudential representative for cheating offences
Huang Mengting deceived Prudential into making a payout of $3,287.82 to her clients with false invoices.
Traffic diversions expected at Tuas Second Link on July 26 due to chemical spill exercise
Motorists are advised to avoid Tuas Second Link when the exercise is ongoing, said NEA.