Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 19

Updated
Published
55 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 19.

MAS posts $7.4b annual loss, weighed down by stronger Singdollar amid soaring inflation

Factors that led to the loss include lower investment gains and higher interest expenses.

READ MORE HERE

Why S'pore's high inflation may drag into 2023

MAS expects inflation to ease in 2023 while remaining above the 1.5 per cent it had averaged since 2000.

READ MORE HERE

4-year-old dies after getting Covid-19

This is the second death in Singapore caused by the coronavirus in a patient aged below 12.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Interpol alerted as couple go missing after allegedly failing to deliver $32m of luxury goods

At least 180 reports have been lodged since June against a couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods to customers, said the police on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka parliament confirms three-way fight for president

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe took over as acting president after an uprising against former president Mr Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Extreme heat puts life on hold in Britain, a land not built for it

Some train services were cancelled while others ran at reduced speeds for fear that the rails could buckle.

READ MORE HERE

Gallstone cases on the rise in Singapore

Doctors say this is due largely to an unhealthy diet and a lack of exercise, among other factors.

READ MORE HERE

Blockchain will power 'the back office of the world' in 5 to 10 years: DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta

DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta cuts through the crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo, and explains why he bought Bitcoins, which could provide a store of value like gold.

He cuts through the crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo, and explains why he bought Bitcoin, which could provide a store of value like gold.

READ MORE HERE

This nerve influences nearly every internal organ. Can it improve our mental state too?

Heard of the vagus nerve? These nerve fibres which run from the brain to the abdomen may be the key to reducing anxiety.

READ MORE HERE

Would you pay $56 a month to have strangers watch you work from home?

Virtual platforms replicating the office are a hit with those seeking structure and accountability.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top