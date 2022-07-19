Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 19.
MAS posts $7.4b annual loss, weighed down by stronger Singdollar amid soaring inflation
Factors that led to the loss include lower investment gains and higher interest expenses.
Why S'pore's high inflation may drag into 2023
MAS expects inflation to ease in 2023 while remaining above the 1.5 per cent it had averaged since 2000.
4-year-old dies after getting Covid-19
This is the second death in Singapore caused by the coronavirus in a patient aged below 12.
Interpol alerted as couple go missing after allegedly failing to deliver $32m of luxury goods
At least 180 reports have been lodged since June against a couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods to customers, said the police on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka parliament confirms three-way fight for president
Six-time PM Wickremesinghe took over as acting president after an uprising against former president Mr Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore.
Extreme heat puts life on hold in Britain, a land not built for it
Some train services were cancelled while others ran at reduced speeds for fear that the rails could buckle.
Gallstone cases on the rise in Singapore
Doctors say this is due largely to an unhealthy diet and a lack of exercise, among other factors.
Blockchain will power 'the back office of the world' in 5 to 10 years: DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta
He cuts through the crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo, and explains why he bought Bitcoin, which could provide a store of value like gold.
This nerve influences nearly every internal organ. Can it improve our mental state too?
Heard of the vagus nerve? These nerve fibres which run from the brain to the abdomen may be the key to reducing anxiety.
Would you pay $56 a month to have strangers watch you work from home?
Virtual platforms replicating the office are a hit with those seeking structure and accountability.