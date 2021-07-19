Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 19.
River Valley High School Sec 4 boy arrested over death of Sec 1 boy on campus
The Secondary 1 boy was found with multiple wounds in a school toilet.
River Valley High School death: Police seize axe after Sec 4 student allegedly kills Sec 1 student
The 16-year-old will be charged on Tuesday with murder, with the view to have him remanded for psychiatric assessment.
River Valley High School death: Safety of students paramount, says Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan said he was shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School.
KTV and Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 clusters linked: Ong Ye Kung
The two clusters differ genetically from the Delta variant that infected TTSH and Changi Airport, said Mr Ong.
163 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 106 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 19 to KTVs
This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 169.
All quiet at wet markets as more Covid-19 cases detected among stallholders, assistants
Stallholders told ST that sales had dropped, expressing concerns that their businesses would suffer from lower footfall.
S'porean businessman charged with funding terrorist attacks in Syria
Mohamed Kazali Salleh, 50, who is currently detained under the Internal Security Act, appeared in court via video link.
'I want to dance': London clubbers cheer end of Covid-19 restrictions
Epidemiologists are generally sceptical that lifting restrictions is the right thing to do.
Tesla sets up EV charging points in Orchard Central; condos may apply for grant to install chargers
More chargers soon for users of electric vehicles as Singapore pushes for more motorists to pick the greener option.
S'pore's Security and Intelligence Division launches website as it seeks to widen talent pool
This is the first time Mindef's highly secretive Security and Intelligence Division has an official website.