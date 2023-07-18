Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 18, 2023

Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of Singapore National Olympic Council

Mrs Jessie Phua, who is the most senior vice-president in office, will be appointed by SNOC as its acting president at the next executive committee meeting.

WP leaders aware of alleged affair between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah in early 2021: Sources

Party chief Pritam Singh said he will provide an update to the media “in due course”.

Iswaran seen at CPIB headquarters this morning

Mr Iswaran was seen entering the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s headquarters unaccompanied.

George Goh believes he’s the Mao Shan Wang of presidential candidates

The serial entrepreneur is confident he meets all the qualifying criteria to run for the presidency.

George Goh on what he would do as president, and how he measures up to Tharman

Mr Goh talked about how his private sector experience gives him an edge over Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Site near Sembawang hot spring could be tapped for geothermal energy: Researchers

Temperatures 1.1km underground near the Sembawang hot spring were found to be 60 deg C to 90 deg C.

Mystery surrounds identity of man who died at home but fingerprints not in national database

There was no passport or NRIC belonging to the deceased found in his flat.

Chinese EV giant BYD to assemble Singapore electric scooter

Scorpio is targetting 2,000 to 3,000 units for first-year sales.

Sprinter Shanti Pereira’s performances will inspire next generation, say former athletes

The 26-year-old won the sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Should you crack your back, neck and knuckles?

Despite the satisfaction it brings, cracking your joints poses some health risks.

