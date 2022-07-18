Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 18.
Fewer pay and dismissal disputes last year as S'pore economy recovered
Foreign workers also made “sharply” fewer claims; MOM said its early interventions over the last two years have worked.
Hwa Chong raps staff, suspends him from sexuality education over anti-LGBTQ content
All pump prices fall; 92-octane petrol prices drop below $3 a litre
Petrol companies cut rates over the weekend following Esso’s 14-cent slash last week.
CPF to standardise SMS sender ID to 'CPF Board' amid spike in phishing scams
Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins
The announcement came as Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day on Sunday.
Heightened fears over gas supply in Europe raise LNG prices further, S'pore electricity set to rise
Major Russia-Germany pipeline taken off service for maintenance, fanning fears that Russia may not resume its service.
All households in S'pore to get a set of 10 ART kits from today
Quieter living by the tracks: 10km of new MRT noise barriers in Ang Mo Kio, Buona Vista completed
21.5km of elevated tracks in residential areas now have sound barriers, with another 5.5km to be added by 2024.
Europe-bound S'pore travellers get spending lift from weakened euro
On The Road: Wild, wild Western Australia with the family
A road trip across Western Australia offers plenty of opportunities to get up close with nature.