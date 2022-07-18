Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 18

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 18.

Fewer pay and dismissal disputes last year as S'pore economy recovered

Foreign workers also made “sharply” fewer claims; MOM said its early interventions over the last two years have worked.

READ MORE HERE

Hwa Chong raps staff, suspends him from sexuality education over anti-LGBTQ content

The discriminatory content was not approved by the school.

READ MORE HERE

All pump prices fall; 92-octane petrol prices drop below $3 a litre

Petrol companies cut rates over the weekend following Esso’s 14-cent slash last week.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

CPF to standardise SMS sender ID to 'CPF Board' amid spike in phishing scams

It will stop using the sender IDs "SG-Workfare" and "SG-SSS".

READ MORE HERE

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

The announcement came as Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Heightened fears over gas supply in Europe raise LNG prices further, S'pore electricity set to rise

Major Russia-Germany pipeline taken off service for maintenance, fanning fears that Russia may not resume its service. 

READ MORE HERE

All households in S'pore to get a set of 10 ART kits from today

The effort comes as Singapore rides through another wave of Covid-19 infections.

READ MORE HERE

Quieter living by the tracks: 10km of new MRT noise barriers in Ang Mo Kio, Buona Vista completed

21.5km of elevated tracks in residential areas now have sound barriers, with another 5.5km to be added by 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Europe-bound S'pore travellers get spending lift from weakened euro

Travel agencies expect more people to book European holidays in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

On The Road: Wild, wild Western Australia with the family

A road trip across Western Australia offers plenty of opportunities to get up close with nature.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top