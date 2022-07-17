Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 17.
No permit needed to fly unmanned aircraft in designated area at Pandan Reservoir
The 16ha flying area aims to accommodate hobbyists' needs while ensuring aviation and public safety.
S'pore police investigating pitch invasion incidents after Liverpool-Palace match
The incident was the latest in a number involving pitch invaders and football matches at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium.
Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days
Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency.
A husband's care for family can be worth more than wife's
A recent divorce case ruling shows that the matrimonial law is gender-neutral and the outcome depends on the case's merits.
More than 3,000 people turn up to give blood after Red Cross appeal for A+, O+ donors
Old MRT train parts get new life as benches, handrails, plant holders in HDB towns
MRT seats will be turned into into benches, while intercom panels will be converted into plant holders.
Broken dreams, broken family: Why gunman hatched plan to assassinate former Japan PM Abe
Police are now piecing together the puzzle of what led Tetsuya Yamagami to shoot Mr Abe.
In new energy world, S'pore finds itself between a rock and a hard place
Let's celebrate the emoji
Tiny digital images give us an ability to convey nuance that even Nabokov could only dream of.