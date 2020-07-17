Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 17.

327 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported

The community cases include six Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders.

GE2020: 10 million population not a goal but a planning parameter, says Liu Thai Ker

The former chief planner stressed that the 10 million figure was the worst-case scenario.

Singapore researchers discover antibodies that can neutralise coronavirus, paving way for better treatment

It could also guide vaccine discovery, or validate the effectiveness of one, the researchers said.

ST checks out SGH's new Covid-19 isolation room: I had only my boredom for company for 4 hours

The box-like rooms at Singapore General Hospital's newly built Ward@Bowyer resemble futuristic capsules.

Teenagers fined for using e-vaporiser on board MRT

The three teens also posted the act on social media.

Covid-19 report card: 7 indicators of how well a country has done in fighting outbreak

It outlines seven indicators that could signal if countries are ready to ease lockdowns.

Singapore GE2020: Young voters and women power

Young voters sent a message to the PAP, and women candidates did very well. And while some external observers see the GE as a defeat for the PAP, they are wrong, says Tommy Koh.

Hong Kong coronavirus outbreak set to top earlier waves in cautionary tale

A similar scenario is building in Japan and Australia.

SMU working with 8 firms to offer courses for mid-career PMEs under SGUnited Skills programme

SkillsFuture Singapore said about 1,300 people have signed up for courses under this programme, with over 5,000 places still available.

Chris Evans and other Avengers actors reach out to 6-year-old real-life hero

Bridger Walker was mauled after shielding his four-year-old sister from a charging dog earlier this month.

