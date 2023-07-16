Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 16, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB projects delayed by Covid-19 expected to be completed by early 2025
The remaining 28 per cent of delayed projects are still under construction, said the HDB.
Pofma orders issued to Kenneth Jeyaretnam, FB user and online site over Ridout Road rentals
The Pofma correction orders were issued over false statements regarding the rentals of 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road.
She tolerated abuse, but threat of being sent home triggered maid to stab boss’ mum-in-law
Maids face significant stress from juggling multiple responsibilities: Observers
Maids face stress from their caregiving duties, debts, and sometimes even verbal or physical abuse.
Young cancer patients, survivors may have higher lifetime risk of developing depression: Study
The risk of depression and anxiety was found to be particularly higher for those aged 30 and 25, respectively.
Climate records tumbling: What on earth is going on with the planet?
As bad as climate change is becoming, scientists say the future is still ours to choose.
India to push G-20 to raise share of taxes on firms where they earn ‘excess profit’: Sources
Several countries have concerns about the multilateral treaty underpinning a major element of the plan.
US’ Yellen ‘eager’ to work with China on debt, other global challenges
US corporations want to see an environment where they could “invest and thrive in China”, the US Treasury Secretary said.
Japan animator Hayao Miyazaki’s first film in a decade released
In a first for Oscar-winning animator Miyazaki’s films, the highly anticipated How Do You Live? has an Imax release.
Friendship: It doesn’t have to be complicated
Making friends should be something we do whenever and wherever we get the chance, says the writer.