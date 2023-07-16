Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 16, 2023

HDB projects delayed by Covid-19 expected to be completed by early 2025

The remaining 28 per cent of delayed projects are still under construction, said the HDB.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma orders issued to Kenneth Jeyaretnam, FB user and online site over Ridout Road rentals

The Pofma correction orders were issued over false statements regarding the rentals of 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road.

READ MORE HERE

She tolerated abuse, but threat of being sent home triggered maid to stab boss’ mum-in-law

The 70-year-old woman and the maid had difficulty getting along.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Maids face significant stress from juggling multiple responsibilities: Observers

Maids face stress from their caregiving duties, debts, and sometimes even verbal or physical abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Young cancer patients, survivors may have higher lifetime risk of developing depression: Study

The risk of depression and anxiety was found to be particularly higher for those aged 30 and 25, respectively.

READ MORE HERE

Climate records tumbling: What on earth is going on with the planet?

As bad as climate change is becoming, scientists say the future is still ours to choose.

READ MORE HERE

India to push G-20 to raise share of taxes on firms where they earn ‘excess profit’: Sources

Several countries have concerns about the multilateral treaty underpinning a major element of the plan.

READ MORE HERE

US’ Yellen ‘eager’ to work with China on debt, other global challenges

US corporations want to see an environment where they could “invest and thrive in China”, the US Treasury Secretary said.

READ MORE HERE

Japan animator Hayao Miyazaki’s first film in a decade released

In a first for Oscar-winning animator Miyazaki’s films, the highly anticipated How Do You Live? has an Imax release.

READ MORE HERE

Friendship: It doesn’t have to be complicated

Making friends should be something we do whenever and wherever we get the chance, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

