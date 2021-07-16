Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 16.

S'pore cuts dine-in cap to 2 as Covid-19 KTV cluster grows; up to 5 at some F&B outlets if fully vaccinated

From July 19 to Aug 8, group sizes will be limited to two people for hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops.

S'pore tightens Covid-19 rules as KTV cluster grows, pivoted night spots to suspend operations

The Covid-19 cluster linked to KTV outlets has grown to 120 people since the first case was identified five days ago.

MOH to take 4-ring approach to contain Covid-19 spread from KTV cluster

Members of the public who came into contact with confirmed cases will be required under the law to get tested.

More on this topic

Singapore to tighten Covid-19 measures from July 19: What you need to know

MOH has announced a calibrated tightening of some measures to contain the spread in the community.

53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 32 linked to KTV cluster; 8 imported cases

There were also eight new imported cases. The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 62,913.

Soil erosion at Bukit Batok Town Park quarry led to water gushing down slope onto road

Traffic had to be diverted from Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on Thursday evening.

Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old man in Ang Mo Kio

Nguyen Ngoc Giau allegedly killed Mr Choy Wang Keung along the fifth storey corridor of an Ang Mo Kio HDB block.

Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics

Get to know all the 23 athletes of Team Singapore representing the country in Japan.

BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine produces 10 times more antibodies than Sinovac: Hong Kong study

But mRNA and inactivated vaccines have both prevented more severe cases and fatalities, says the study.

Case adjourned for man accused in 2019 Lucky Plaza crash that killed 2 maids

He was expected to plead guilty but no plea was taken, as he had disputed certain portions of the court documents.

