Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 16

MAS, banks to study how best to wean companies and individuals off Covid-19 relief measures: Ravi Menon

"I don't think we can continue these reliefs indefinitely, because the longer you continue them, the more at risk some of these borrowers will be in terms of repayment," he said.

Approach to Covid-19 cases in schools is to ring-fence on small scale, not close schools: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong's comments follow a false positive Covid-19 case in Jurong West Secondary School due to a mislabelled sample.

248 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community and 4 imported

Two Singaporeans or permanent residents, seven work pass holders and two dependant pass holders are among the community cases.

GE2020: SDP calls for independent inquiry into how election was conducted after mistake led to woman not voting

SDP chairman Paul Tambyah said the inquiry should be reviewed by all the political parties who took part in the election.

GE2020: Progress Singapore Party's Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa declared elected NCMPs

The two were part of the team in West Coast GRC that emerged the top loser in Friday's election.

Some BTO flats may be delayed up to nine months, up from previous six months: HDB

Some projects that are facing a longer delay are some blocks at West Plains @ Bukit Batok and SkyParc @ Dawson.

2 teens plead guilty over supermarket drink sampling incident during Covid-19 outbreak

The teenagers are out on bail of $3,000 each and they will be sentenced on Aug 27.

Founder Bak Kut Teh in danger of closing

Its owner said business has plummeted by 85 per cent over the last five months.

Woman says she fainted on learning that her 21-year-old son raped 19 girls

On June 12, her son was sentenced to 22 years in prison and given the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

Twin joy for Singapore Zoo with birth of 2 red ruffed lemur babies

The lemur babies, which have not been named yet, are almost five months old and have begun to welcome visitors following the zoo's reopening on July 6.

