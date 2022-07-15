Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 15

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 15.

Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president

Sri Lanka’s opposition parties are now trying to cobble together an all-party government.

S'pore duo in road rage incident at Tuas Second Link arrested by Malaysian police

The woman was caught on video pulling a number plate off a black Toyota Alphard that had scraped her car.

Challenging questions in PSLE capped at 15% each year: MOE director-general

The overall standard of any examination paper is determined by the mix of questions as a whole, she said.

Navigating the ups and downs of economic crises

Several risks to financial stability will shape the Fed's future strategies, writes opinion editor Grace Ho.

China's Q2 GDP growth lowest since pandemic

Covid-19 lockdowns smothered businesses in key Chinese cities in the three months to June.

Floating solar panels at sea part of S'pore's $6m investment in clean energy tech on Jurong Island

Unlike existing solar panel systems at reservoirs, the system at sea is designed to withstand rough conditions.

Three Arrows Capital liquidators seek to preserve S'pore assets of bankrupt crypto hedge fund

Co-founder Zhu Su and his family own two good class bungalows here.

Athletics: Tokyo edges out Singapore, will host 2025 World Championships

SportSG says it remains "committed" to bringing international events to the Republic despite unsuccessful bid.

Kitefoiling: S'pore's Maximilian Maeder is World Sailing youth world champion again

The Singaporean retained his World Sailing Youth (Under-19) World Championships kiteboarding title on Thursday.

Shell heist: Surveyor took over $13k in bribes, gets more than 4 months' jail over graft charge

As a result of his action, one incident of Shell gas oil misappropriation worth nearly US$1.2 million went undetected in 2017.

