Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 15.

Resorts World Sentosa to retrench staff amid 'devastating impact' of Covid-19 pandemic

All affected workers will get "fair compensation". The vast majority of local staff have also been retained.

249 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 in the community and 5 imported

The 16 community cases are work pass holders.

Singapore new home sales rebound, hit 7-year high for month of June: URA data

The numbers seem to indicate resilience in the property market.

Project to redevelop Marina Bay floating platform awarded to Woha Architects, construction to start in 2022

It will have community sports facilities, such as a swimming pool and water sports centre.

Babysitter accused of poisoning 2 babies says she lied to police about crushing adult flu tablet

"(I was) provoked by the police. So, I had to say I gave something," Sa'adiah said in court on Wednesday.

10 highlights of ChildAid 2020 to look out for

The virtual charity concert ChildAid 2020 debuts at 8pm on the various digital platforms of The Straits Times and The Business Times.

In Malaysia's political uncertainty, poor Malay villager myth a sure bet

Statistics show that most bumiputera, who form 65 per cent of all households, live in towns and cities, and make up three in every five urban households.

Australia weighs stricter coronavirus curbs as outbreak grows, Victoria reports 238 new cases

Nationally, Australia has now recorded about 10,500 cases, while the death toll rose to 111 on Wednesday.

In Pictures: Record rainfall in China causes major flooding

Unpredictable weather has caused the worst floods in China in more than 30 years.

Mediacorp apologises for treatment of gay character in Channel 8 drama My Guardian Angels

The family drama was criticised for its portrayal of a gay paedophile basketball coach with sexually transmitted diseases.

