Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14, 2023

Tycoon Ong Beng Seng issued notice of arrest, asked by CPIB to give info on interactions with Iswaran
Who is Ong Beng Seng, the tycoon caught up in CPIB’s probe involving Iswaran?
Singapore avoids technical recession with economy growing 0.3% quarter on quarter
Despite averting a contraction, economists were still gloomy about the outlook for Singapore’s economy.
More than half who buy IPs for private healthcare opt for subsidised wards when hospitalised
People may go for private care for some conditions, but turn to subsidised care for chronic problems.
PSP files parliamentary motion for Speaker to be independent and impartial, after hot mic issue
The motion will also address the need for Parliament to be a fair arena for all, the PSP NCMPs said.
Thai Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19
Mr Pita fell 51 votes short of the 375 lawmakers he needed to secure his appointment.
‘It’s called acting your wage!’: News article sparks debate on ‘quiet quitting’
Some netizens say employers should not “gaslight” them into doing more than what is needed of them.
Coach passengers say they received no help after serious accident in Malaysia
The accident on the North-South Expressway on Monday left two dead, and at least five others seriously injured.
All quiet for now: Tekka Market and Food Centre closed for upgrading works
Singapore consumers gravitating towards bigger, better TV sets
A recent survey has found that many underestimate just how big they can go when it comes to buying a TV for their home.