Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 14.
Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa on plane to Singapore, say reports
The leader missed a Wednesday deadline to submit his resignation after he fled the country for the Maldives.
Plane said to carry Sri Lanka's president most-tracked in the world
Saudia flight 788 from Male was being tracked by almost 5,000 users as of 3.43pm Singapore time, according to data from Flightradar24.com.
6 in 10 S'poreans trust that Lawrence Wong is best 4G leader to lead country in post-Covid-19 world
Respondents who were higher educated were more likely to trust that DPM Wong was the best possible 4G leader, said the study authors.
Post-Covid-19, what's on Singaporeans' minds? 10 things that stuck out in IPS survey
Cost of living - in particular, in areas of healthcare, utilities and food - ranks among Singaporeans' top worries.
Second local monkeypox case reported in Singapore
The patient is a 48-year-old British man residing in Singapore, who tested positive on Wednesday.
S’pore economy loses growth momentum in Q2; MAS makes another move to fight inflation
The economy expanded 4.8%, lower than the 5.4% expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.
S'pore expects 4 to 6 million visitors in 2022
The top five visitor markets were Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines.
HDB rents rise for 24th straight month; condo rents up 18th month in a row
Rents are expected to increase in the second half of the year amid strong demand, say property analysts.
Are cryptocurrency players too close for comfort?
Celsius' bankruptcy filings could shed light on how intertwined industry players are and how they recycle capital.