Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14

Updated
Published
31 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 14.

Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa on plane to Singapore, say reports

The leader missed a Wednesday deadline to submit his resignation after he fled the country for the Maldives.

READ MORE HERE

Plane said to carry Sri Lanka's president most-tracked in the world

Saudia flight 788 from Male was being tracked by almost 5,000 users as of 3.43pm Singapore time, according to data from Flightradar24.com.

READ MORE HERE

6 in 10 S'poreans trust that Lawrence Wong is best 4G leader to lead country in post-Covid-19 world

Respondents who were higher educated were more likely to trust that DPM Wong was the best possible 4G leader, said the study authors.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Post-Covid-19, what's on Singaporeans' minds? 10 things that stuck out in IPS survey

Cost of living - in particular, in areas of healthcare, utilities and food - ranks among Singaporeans' top worries.

READ MORE HERE

Second local monkeypox case reported in Singapore

The patient is a 48-year-old British man residing in Singapore, who tested positive on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore economy loses growth momentum in Q2; MAS makes another move to fight inflation

The economy expanded 4.8%, lower than the 5.4% expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore expects 4 to 6 million visitors in 2022

The top five visitor markets were Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines.

READ MORE HERE

HDB rents rise for 24th straight month; condo rents up 18th month in a row

Rents are expected to increase in the second half of the year amid strong demand, say property analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Are cryptocurrency players too close for comfort?

Celsius' bankruptcy filings could shed light on how intertwined industry players are and how they recycle capital.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fabinho wants to put on best showing for Singapore fans

Reds take on Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on Friday night.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top