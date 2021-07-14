Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 14.

41 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore linked to KTV cluster, including passenger on Dream Cruises ship

The index case is a Vietnamese woman on a short-term visit pass, who had frequented many KTV outlets.

Confidential Covid-19 tests for those who visited KTV lounges, interacted with social hostesses

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the key priority is to identify those who have been infected and isolate them quickly.

Dream Cruises ship turns back to Singapore after Covid-19 case found on board

The 40-year-old passenger, who was initially identified as a close contact of a positive case, has been linked to the KTV cluster.

140,000 more locals hired under Jobs Growth Incentive scheme since November 2020

As at February this year, there were 270,000 citizens and PRs hired by 42,000 businesses.

Singapore's first large-scale solar floating farm opens at Tengeh Reservoir

The Republic has its grown solar capacity by over seven times since 2015, now one of most solar-dense cities.

Former Mediacorp artiste Shane Pow jailed for 5 weeks for drink driving

He was also fined $6,000 and disqualified from driving for five years.

Travellers from Myanmar barred from entering Singapore from July 15

All travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar will also have to take an ART upon arrival.

Malaysia sees record 11,618 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

One of the reasons for the rise is the emergence of the Delta variant.

Red Lions to conduct free-fall jumps in the next two weeks as part of NDP preparations

The jumps are made to assess the suitability of parachuting in the heartlands.

Olympics: Singapore shooter Adele Tan aiming to hit a high note in Tokyo

At 18, she had to choose between piano or rifle, playing Chopin or hearing a rifle's bark.

