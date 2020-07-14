Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 14.
347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 2 imported
The seven community cases comprise one Singaporean and six work pass holders.
Jurong West Secondary student wrongly diagnosed with Covid-19, TTSH says it made a mistake
The hospital's laboratory had mislabelled a swab sample from a Covid-19 positive individual as belonging to the student.
Singapore enters technical recession as GDP plunges 12.6% in Q2: Flash data
The decline is worse than the 10.5 per cent drop economists had anticipated.
S'pore, Malaysia aim to start cross-border travel for long-term pass holders and essential travellers on Aug 10
Travellers will have to abide by Covid-19 prevention and public health measures agreed upon by the two countries including swab tests.
NTUC reaffirms support for Ng Chee Meng to stay on as labour chief after Sengkang election loss
The labour movement's top leadership has reaffirmed its support for labour chief Ng Chee Meng and said he will remain secretary-general of NTUC.
GE2020: PSP picks assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa as NCMPs
Mr Leong and Ms Poa were on the party's West Coast GRC slate that secured 48.31 per cent of the vote against the PAP team.
New isolation ward more than doubles isolation rooms in SGH
The facility will start admitting confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients from Wednesday.
Dengue infections continue to rise, with more than 17,000 people infected so far
1,678 people were diagnosed with the viral infection last week, a 16 per cent increase over the previous week.
NDP 2020 theme song seeks to promote community spirit and gratitude in the face of challenges
The song is composed by producer Joshua Wan and performed by singer Nathan Hartono.
Dunkin' Donuts to close 450 US stores, Singapore outlets unaffected
Doughnut lovers can heave a sigh of relief as Dunkin' Donuts will not be closing any of its outlets here.