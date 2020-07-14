Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 14.

347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 2 imported

The seven community cases comprise one Singaporean and six work pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong West Secondary student wrongly diagnosed with Covid-19, TTSH says it made a mistake

The hospital's laboratory had mislabelled a swab sample from a Covid-19 positive individual as belonging to the student.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore enters technical recession as GDP plunges 12.6% in Q2: Flash data

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The decline is worse than the 10.5 per cent drop economists had anticipated.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, Malaysia aim to start cross-border travel for long-term pass holders and essential travellers on Aug 10

Travellers will have to abide by Covid-19 prevention and public health measures agreed upon by the two countries including swab tests.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC reaffirms support for Ng Chee Meng to stay on as labour chief after Sengkang election loss

The labour movement's top leadership has reaffirmed its support for labour chief Ng Chee Meng and said he will remain secretary-general of NTUC.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: PSP picks assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa as NCMPs

Mr Leong and Ms Poa were on the party's West Coast GRC slate that secured 48.31 per cent of the vote against the PAP team.

READ MORE HERE

New isolation ward more than doubles isolation rooms in SGH

The facility will start admitting confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients from Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue infections continue to rise, with more than 17,000 people infected so far

1,678 people were diagnosed with the viral infection last week, a 16 per cent increase over the previous week.

READ MORE HERE

NDP 2020 theme song seeks to promote community spirit and gratitude in the face of challenges

The song is composed by producer Joshua Wan and performed by singer Nathan Hartono.

READ MORE HERE

Dunkin' Donuts to close 450 US stores, Singapore outlets unaffected

Doughnut lovers can heave a sigh of relief as Dunkin' Donuts will not be closing any of its outlets here.

READ MORE HERE