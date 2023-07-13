Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Six BTO projects with 5,000 homes to be built in Mount Pleasant; first launch in 2025
The 33ha estate, which is around one-third the size of Bidadari, sits close to Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.
Healthier SG care plans will be more personalised over time with use of apps: Ong Ye Kung
The plans will be tailored to individuals as they use apps such as Healthy 365 or LumiHealth to track their health goals.
MOE suspends primary school teacher accused of having sex with at least 2 underage girls
The man faces five charges for offences including having sex with the girls who were 14 and 15 years old at the time.
Apple users urged to update devices after security flaw found
Apple had earlier pulled the software updates after they caused issues on certain websites, including Facebook and Instagram.
Cyclist, 18, killed in road accident in Yishun; tour bus driver arrested
The black box-type device and closed-circuit television cameras of the bus have been reportedly handed to the authorities.
Temasek’s biggest challenge is remaining relevant: CEO and deputy CEO
Tapping new opportunities in areas like digitalisation and sustainable living is crucial to Temasek’s growth.
Despite changing credit card 3 times, doctor in S’pore was charged 6 times without her knowledge
Thousands of dollars in Malaysian ringgit and US dollars were taken from the victim’s bank account in six payments.
Thai Parliament starts high-stakes vote on Pita’s prime ministerial bid
The Constitutional Court has accepted a case accusing him of trying to overthrow the monarchy.
Bali to impose $13 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
The fee will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia.
Blackpink’s Lisa may leave label: Report
Lisa and YG Entertainment have not been able to reach an agreement to renew her contract, which expires in August.