Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Six BTO projects with 5,000 homes to be built in Mount Pleasant; first launch in 2025

The 33ha estate, which is around one-third the size of Bidadari, sits close to Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Healthier SG care plans will be more personalised over time with use of apps: Ong Ye Kung

The plans will be tailored to individuals as they use apps such as Healthy 365 or LumiHealth to track their health goals.

MOE suspends primary school teacher accused of having sex with at least 2 underage girls

The man faces five charges for offences including having sex with the girls who were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Apple users urged to update devices after security flaw found

Apple had earlier pulled the software updates after they caused issues on certain websites, including Facebook and Instagram.

Cyclist, 18, killed in road accident in Yishun; tour bus driver arrested

The black box-type device and closed-circuit television cameras of the bus have been reportedly handed to the authorities.

Temasek’s biggest challenge is remaining relevant: CEO and deputy CEO

Tapping new opportunities in areas like digitalisation and sustainable living is crucial to Temasek’s growth.

Despite changing credit card 3 times, doctor in S’pore was charged 6 times without her knowledge

Thousands of dollars in Malaysian ringgit and US dollars were taken from the victim’s bank account in six payments.

Thai Parliament starts high-stakes vote on Pita’s prime ministerial bid

The Constitutional Court has accepted a case accusing him of trying to overthrow the monarchy.

Bali to impose $13 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

The fee will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia.

Blackpink’s Lisa may leave label: Report

Lisa and YG Entertainment have not been able to reach an agreement to renew her contract, which expires in August.

