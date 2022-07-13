Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 13.
Terror threat to S'pore remains high, self-radicalisation among main concerns: ISD
Emerging threat of far-right extremism could be made worse by global conflicts: ISD
A white supremacist inspired the first individual in Singapore who was self-radicalised by far-right extremist ideology.
Indonesia starts sending frozen chicken to Singapore
As much as 50,000kg of frozen chicken is set to depart on Wednesday and arrive in Singapore on Friday.
Condo resale prices rise for 23rd straight month in June, volume falls 17.2%
Prices rose at a faster pace of 0.8 per cent, and were up by 9.4 per cent from a year ago.
Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell, convicts him of murder
MCI proposes whitelisting tools, filters to protect children on social media
The ministry proposed that the tools be activated by default for services that allow users below the age of 18 to sign up for an account.
People's Park Centre up for collective sale: Shop owners hope to retire, home owners say units are rundown
Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appointed acting president
No friends and a bumpy ride as Gotabaya flees Sri Lanka
People familiar with the developments say the Maldives may not be Mr Rajapaksa's final destination.
Glued to your devices? Here are ways to use your screen time for better health
Singapore residents spent an average of 4.5 hours a day on their mobile phones last year, a figure that has been rising over the last few years.