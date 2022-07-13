Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 13.

Terror threat to S'pore remains high, self-radicalisation among main concerns: ISD

The ISD report also highlighted the emerging threat of far-right extremism.

Emerging threat of far-right extremism could be made worse by global conflicts: ISD

A white supremacist inspired the first individual in Singapore who was self-radicalised by far-right extremist ideology.

Indonesia starts sending frozen chicken to Singapore

As much as 50,000kg of frozen chicken is set to depart on Wednesday and arrive in Singapore on Friday.

Condo resale prices rise for 23rd straight month in June, volume falls 17.2%

Prices rose at a faster pace of 0.8 per cent, and were up by 9.4 per cent from a year ago.

Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell, convicts him of murder

The High Court rejects his defence that the baby's death was an accident.

MCI proposes whitelisting tools, filters to protect children on social media

The ministry proposed that the tools be activated by default for services that allow users below the age of 18 to sign up for an account.

People's Park Centre up for collective sale: Shop owners hope to retire, home owners say units are rundown

It has a reserve price of $1.8 billion.

Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appointed acting president

The authorities have also declared a nationwide state of emergency.

No friends and a bumpy ride as Gotabaya flees Sri Lanka

People familiar with the developments say the Maldives may not be Mr Rajapaksa's final destination.

Glued to your devices? Here are ways to use your screen time for better health

Singapore residents spent an average of 4.5 hours a day on their mobile phones last year, a figure that has been rising over the last few years.

