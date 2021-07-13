Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 13.

Temasek's 1-year shareholder return rebounds to 24.5%, portfolio value hits record $381 billion

The return is its highest since 2010 and a turnaround from last year's minus 2.28 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 8 linked to KTV cluster

There were also seven imported cases, bringing Tuesday's total to 26.

READ MORE HERE

Balestier Point KTV lounge says it will stay open even as lounge workers in S'pore get tested for Covid-19

Workers at Club Dolce and two other KTV lounges are being tested for Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia reports record high of 11,079 new Covid-19 cases

At 855,949 cases overall, Malaysia has one of South-east Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Hong Kong travel corridor plan still up in the air after months of delay

An announcement on the arrangement was expected on Tuesday but was scrapped at the last minute, ST understands.

READ MORE HERE

Fallen tree obstructs traffic, another collapses on motorbikes amid heavy rain in Singapore

No one was injured and there was no damage to common property in the incident in Yishun.

READ MORE HERE

'We are all with you,' PM Lee tells S'pore's athletes for Olympics, Paralympics

23 athletes will compete in the Olympics in Tokyo while 10 are confirmed for the Paralympics.

READ MORE HERE

'Ferrari woman' fails in attempt to avoid paying over $430,000 to former husband

Shi Ka Yee had applied to set aside a statutory demand by Patrick Teo Chong Nghee that was served on her in May.

READ MORE HERE

Free mediation for wedding couples and vendors affected by Covid-19 restrictions

The wedding must have been scheduled to take place from May 8 to July 31.

READ MORE HERE

Has your durian been artificially ripened?

Here's the low-down on artificial ripeners and how to tell if your durian has been artificially ripened.

READ MORE HERE