Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 13.
Temasek's 1-year shareholder return rebounds to 24.5%, portfolio value hits record $381 billion
The return is its highest since 2010 and a turnaround from last year's minus 2.28 per cent.
19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 8 linked to KTV cluster
There were also seven imported cases, bringing Tuesday's total to 26.
Balestier Point KTV lounge says it will stay open even as lounge workers in S'pore get tested for Covid-19
Workers at Club Dolce and two other KTV lounges are being tested for Covid-19.
Malaysia reports record high of 11,079 new Covid-19 cases
At 855,949 cases overall, Malaysia has one of South-east Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates.
Singapore-Hong Kong travel corridor plan still up in the air after months of delay
An announcement on the arrangement was expected on Tuesday but was scrapped at the last minute, ST understands.
Fallen tree obstructs traffic, another collapses on motorbikes amid heavy rain in Singapore
No one was injured and there was no damage to common property in the incident in Yishun.
'We are all with you,' PM Lee tells S'pore's athletes for Olympics, Paralympics
23 athletes will compete in the Olympics in Tokyo while 10 are confirmed for the Paralympics.
'Ferrari woman' fails in attempt to avoid paying over $430,000 to former husband
Shi Ka Yee had applied to set aside a statutory demand by Patrick Teo Chong Nghee that was served on her in May.
Free mediation for wedding couples and vendors affected by Covid-19 restrictions
The wedding must have been scheduled to take place from May 8 to July 31.
Has your durian been artificially ripened?
Here's the low-down on artificial ripeners and how to tell if your durian has been artificially ripened.